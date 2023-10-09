StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,562. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

