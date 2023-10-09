StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $246.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.70. Medpace has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $16,773,028.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,976,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,902,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $16,773,028.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,976,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,902,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.