StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,463.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,294. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,102.22 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,487.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,395.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Markel Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

