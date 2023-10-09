StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 24,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,102,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,270,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

