StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

