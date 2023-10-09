StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. Research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

