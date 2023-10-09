StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248,472.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.33. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

