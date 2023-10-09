Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. 234,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

