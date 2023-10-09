Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $33.04. 414,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

