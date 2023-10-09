Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 672,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $85.77 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

