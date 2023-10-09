Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,731 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

