S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

