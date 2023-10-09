Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.32. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

