Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,912 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 523,933 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 725.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 439,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $7.01 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.