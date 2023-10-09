Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth $70,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARXR opened at $0.27 on Monday. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

