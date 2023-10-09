Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 58,803 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4,912.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $83.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

