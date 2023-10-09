Spartan Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,582 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMVR stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

