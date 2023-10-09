SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

