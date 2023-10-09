Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,845 ($22.30) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.48) to GBX 1,920 ($23.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,775 ($21.46) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,637.50 ($19.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,474.50 ($17.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,807 ($21.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,634.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,649.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,694 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,761.76 ($2,129.53). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

