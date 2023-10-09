Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

