Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

