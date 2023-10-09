Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $141.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

