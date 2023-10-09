Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $373.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

