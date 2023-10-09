Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. 1,209,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

