Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $69.90. 368,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

