Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Stake Boosted by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Free Report) by 3,592.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,119 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses to enter a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.