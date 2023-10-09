Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 98,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

