Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.38. 428,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

