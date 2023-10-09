Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

