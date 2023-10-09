Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.33. 160,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

