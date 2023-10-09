Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.86. 1,192,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

