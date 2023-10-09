Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.86. 715,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,368. The firm has a market cap of $369.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

