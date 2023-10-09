Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 249,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

