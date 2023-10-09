Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788,809. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

