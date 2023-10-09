Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,168. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

