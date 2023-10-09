Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,168. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

