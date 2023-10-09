Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 173,906 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,906 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 14,326,991 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

