Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

