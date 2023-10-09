Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.30. 278,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

