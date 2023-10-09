Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.78. 111,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

