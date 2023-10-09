Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 128.1% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 7.6 %

LMT stock traded up $30.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

