Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 365,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.