Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 55,447 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 169.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COWZ traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $48.33. 2,673,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
