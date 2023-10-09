Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

