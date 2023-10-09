Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,315 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. 640,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,839. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.