Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

