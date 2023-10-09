Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.