Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 868,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 435,312 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

