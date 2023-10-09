Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $493.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.61 and a 200 day moving average of $469.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.