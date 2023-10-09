Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 343.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 72.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

